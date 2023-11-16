Dodgers agree to a 1-year contact with pitcher Ricky Vanasco that pays $900,000 in major leagues

LOS ANGELES — Right-hander Ricky Vanasco and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Thursday to a one-year contract that pays the pitcher $900,000 while in the major leagues and $250,000 while in the minors.

The 25-year-old was acquired from Texas Rangers on June 1 for left-hander Luis Valdez. Vanasco spent a month on the 40-man roster, then cleared wavers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Vanasco had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 21, 2020, and returned to the mound in 2022. He switched to a relief role this past season and was 1-4 with a 1.24 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 25 appearances for Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City.