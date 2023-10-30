SportsBaseball

Dog days: Adam Wainwright's official reason for retirement was 'Because I got a puppy!'

St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright is gifted a puppy as he is honored during his retirement ceremony before the Cardinals' final regular season baseball game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, against the Cincinnati Reds in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Scott Kane

By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright's official reason for retirement: “Because I got a puppy!”

The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher went on the voluntarily retired list on Oct. 2, the day after the regular season ended, rather than wait to become a free agent after the World Series.

He listed the pooch as the reason for the retirement on the paperwork he submitted to Major League Baseball and posted his retirement papers online Monday.

Wainwright promised his children they would get a family dog when he retired from baseball and the Cardinals presented the Wainwrights a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a 35-minute ceremony before the Oct. 1 season finale. Wainwright’s wife, Jenny, named the puppy Louie.

Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old right-hander got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.

