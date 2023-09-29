Doyle drives in 4 runs and Montero finishes a triple shy of cycle as Rockies beat Dodgers 14-5

DENVER — Brenton Doyle drove in four runs, Elehuris Montero finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-5 Thursday night in a matchup of the first- and last-place teams in the NL West.

Colorado, which was 2-10 against the Dodgers this season entering the game, had lost nine of its last 10 games and scored just 16 runs in its last eight games.

The nine-run setback was tied for the third-most lopsided loss of the season for division-champion Los Angeles.

The Rockies pounded out a season-best 18 hits and their 14 runs tied a season high. Every Colorado starter had a hit, and seven had at least two hits.

“I think it just shows the potential for myself and our lineup as a whole," Doyle said. "We’re able to put up games like this and have offensive games like this.”

Montero, Charlie Blackmon and Sean Bouchard homered for the Rockies. The 37-year-old Blackmon had three hits and two RBIs.

“It’s what he does," Rockies manager Bud Black said of Blackmon.

Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero gestures to the bullpen as he rounds first base after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Bouchard’s home run was his second in as many days, giving him homers in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Nolan Jones added three RBIs for Colorado. The 25-year-old entered the game first in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage among MLB rookies with at least 400 plate appearances.

Chris Flexen (1-8) earned the win. The 29-year-old right-handler gave up six hits and three earned runs in a season-high six innings.

With a two-run homer in the first inning, J.D. Martinez became the fourth Dodgers player this season with at least 100 RBIs, a franchise record. Los Angeles is the 27th team to achieve the feat.

Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle gestures to the dugout after hitting a two-run double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

“It just speaks to how talented these guys are,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Kolten Wong, who entered the game in the fifth inning as a pinch-hitter, had three hits for the Dodgers.

Colorado had its way with Dodgers starter Ryan Yarbrough (8-7), who was making just his second start since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 1. The 31-year-old right-hander gave up nine earned runs and 11 hits, both career worsts.

With the Dodgers trailing 9-3, Roberts substituted stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman out of the game in the fifth inning.

"I just felt the tone of the game and where it was going to get Mookie and Freddie out of the game, get them off their feet, get some other guys some at-bats and essentially just try to get past this game and hopefully wash it and get ready for tomorrow night," Roberts said.

After cycling through three relievers, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas pitched in the eighth inning, allowing one hit and one earned run. It was Rojas’ third appearance on the mound this season.

“Whenever we can pass bats like we did tonight, the sky’s the limit for our offense," Doyle said. "Whenever we can get a position player in on the other team to pitch against us, it’s a pretty good sign.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Triple-A Albuquerque and optioned RHP Noah Davis to the Arizona Complex League.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Ty Blach (3-3, 5.42 ERA) will face Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31) on Friday in Denver.

Dodgers: RHP Lance Lynn (12-11, 5.83) will face RHP Keaton Winn (1-2, 3.89) for host San Francisco Friday.