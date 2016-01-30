Driving to Dodger Stadium? Take the new Vin Scully Avenue

Driving to Dodger Stadium? From now on, take Vin Scully Avenue.

A road leading to the ballpark is being renamed in honor of the famed announcer, who is set to begin his 67th season with the Dodgers.

The 88-year-old Scully has said this is likely his last season behind the microphone. He started his career with the Dodgers when the team was based in Brooklyn.

The Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted unanimously to change the name of Elysian Park Avenue in recognition of Scully. New Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, star pitcher Clayton Kershaw and several other players were on hand in the council chambers for the vote.

Councilman Gil Cedillo made the motion to change the street name. After a 30-day public comment period, the council will have a second vote to enact the change.

Scully usually resists such tributes, but said this one overwhelmed him.

"I was raised in the streets of New York and to have a street named after me in Los Angeles is almost too much to comprehend," he said in a statement. "I am eternally grateful to the Los Angeles City Council and especially councilman Gil Cedillo."

"A path to Dodger Stadium is a pathway to my heart. For 55 years, it has been an honor to walk that road to one of the greatest entertainment centers in the world, a place that has brought so much joy to all of us. I thank God for this great honor," he said.