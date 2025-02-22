SportsBaseball

Eddie Fisher, an All-Star reliever with the Chicago White Sox in 1965, dies at age 88

Manager Al Lopez of the Chicago White Sox, center, stands...

Manager Al Lopez of the Chicago White Sox, center, stands with Chicago pitcher Eddie Fisher, left, and Baltimore Orioles' Milt Pappas on July 11, 1965 in Baltimore. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

ALTUS, Okla. — Eddie Fisher, the right-hander whose 15-year major league career included an All-Star selection for the Chicago White Sox and a World Series title with Baltimore, has died. He was 88.

The Lowell-Tims Funeral Home & Crematory in Altus says Fisher died Monday after a brief illness.

Born July 16, 1936, in Shreveport, Louisiana, Fisher made his big league debut in 1959 for the San Francisco Giants. He later played for the White Sox and Orioles, as well as Cleveland, California and St. Louis.

Primarily a reliever over the course of his career, Fisher was an All-Star in 1965, when he went 15-7 with a 2.40 ERA and made what was then an American League record of 82 appearances. He was with the Orioles the following year when they won the World Series.

More MLB news

Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins has shin fracture and will miss start of the season
Eddie Fisher, an All-Star reliever with the Chicago White Sox in 1965, dies at age 88
Reds manager Francona wants veteran players to ignore ABS test run. 'It just muddies the waters'
Three Mets takeaways heading into the first game of spring training2m read
Lennon: Yanks' lift of beard ban was long overdue4m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME