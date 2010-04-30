Ex-Yankee Kennedy gets first win since '07

Former Yankee Ian Kennedy threw eight solid innings for his first victory in 21/2 years and Adam LaRoche had two homers, a double and five RBIs as Arizona clubbed the Cubs, 13-5, Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Kelly Johnson and Chris Snyder also connected for Arizona, which leads the majors with 33 homers. Johnson, who has an NL-high nine homers and has gone deep six times in the last seven games, also had three singles.

Kennedy (1-1) allowed only one run in the first seven innings before giving up Kosuke Fukudome's grand slam in the eighth. He ended up allowing six hits, one walk and four earned runs.

Once a top Yankees prospect, Kennedy hadn't won since beating Tampa Bay in his big-league debut on Sept. 1, 2007. After two seasons filled with ineffectiveness and injuries, he was acquired by Arizona in December in the three-team trade that sent Curtis Granderson to New York.

Cardinals 10, Braves 4

Rookie David Freese homered, doubled and drove in six runs - the best day by a Cards rookie since 1957 (when rookie qualifications were established) - as host St. Louis completed a four-game sweep and dealt Atlanta its ninth straight loss. Adam Wainwright (4-1) worked six strong innings.

Reds 4, Astros 2

Bronson Arroyo pitched 62/3 solid innings for his first win this season and Joey Votto hit a two-run homer for visiting Cincinnati. Roy Oswalt (2-3) broke his streak of winning eight straight decisions against the Reds.

Rays 11, Royals 1

Matt Garza (4-1) gave up one run in six sharp innings and Jason Bartlett and Reid Brignac each had three RBIs for host Tampa Bay.

Tigers 3, Twins 0

Dontrelle Willis (1-1) pitched four-hit ball for six-plus innings to lead host Detroit, and Magglio Ordoñez became the sixth Venezuelan and 260th player in the majors with 2,000 hits.

Carl Pavano (3-2) lasted eight innings despite a stiff neck.

White Sox 7, Rangers 5

Paul Konerko hit two home runs to give him a major-league best 10 as visiting Chicago avoided a three-game sweep. It was Konerko's 25th career multihomer game. Texas rookie first baseman Justin Smoak hit his first career home run and added an RBI double in the ninth.

Blue Jays 6, Athletics 3

John Buck hit three home runs and Travis Snider had a solo shot for host Toronto.- AP