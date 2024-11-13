SportsBaseball

Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, medical examiner says

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela speaks during a...

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela speaks during a news conference ahead of his jersey retirement ceremony at a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Aug. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born phenom for the Los Angeles Dodgers who inspired “Fernandomania” while winning the NL Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year in 1981, has died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Fernando Valenzuela, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ace who helped the team win the 1981 World Series, died of septic shock last month, according to his death certificate.

TMZ Sports obtained the document on Tuesday. Valenzuela died on Oct. 22 at age 63, a few weeks after stepping away from his job on the Dodgers' Spanish-language television broadcast and days before the Dodgers began their run to the team's eighth World Series championship. No cause of death was provided at the time.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office listed septic shock as the immediate cause of death. It is a life-threatening condition that occurs when organs malfunction, leading to dangerously low blood pressure. Each year, at least 350,000 people in the U.S. die of the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The medical examiner listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as underlying causes. Also listed as a significant condition contributing to Valenzuela's death was “probable” Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rapidly progressive brain disorder.

The document also shows Valenzuela was cremated. A public Mass was held last week at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

More MLB news

Lindor, Judge and Soto win Silver Slugger awards
Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom
Hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field can be fixed for about $55M in time for 2026 season, per report2m read
Twins initiate front office transition with Falvey to president, Zoll to GM, St. Peter to adviser2m read
Yankees' Judge, Soto and Mets' Lindor finalists for MVP awards1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME