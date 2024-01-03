SportsBaseball

Chris Flexen could earn $1 million in bonuses for innings as part of White Sox contract

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chris Flexen works against the Los...

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chris Flexen works against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning of a baseball game Sept. 28, 2023, in Denver. Flexen has agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, giving manager Pedro Grifol another possibility for his rotation. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Chris Flexen could boost his earnings by $1 million to $2.75 million with the Chicago White Sox this year if he pitches 160 or more innings.

The 29-year-old right-hander is guaranteed $1.75 million as part of the one-year contract the team announced Saturday.

He would earn $250,000 each for 75, 100, 125 and 160 innings. He has reached 160 innings just once in his big league career, pitching 179 2/3 in 2021.

Flexen played for Seattle and Colorado last season, going 2-8 with a 6.86 ERA in 102 1/3 innings over 16 starts and 13 relief appearances. He is 27-34 with a 4.95 ERA in 120 major league starts and 40 relief appearances.

Flexen had an $8 million salary last season. He was designated for assignment by Seattle on June 27 and then traded to the New York Mets, who designated him for assignment. Flexen signed a minor league deal with Colorado and was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 29. He went 2-4 with a 6.27 ERA in 12 starts for the Rockies.

Flexen had his best season with Seattle in 2021, going 14-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 31 starts.

As part of the deal, he can't be assigned to the minor leagues without his consent. He would get a $100,000 bonus for winning a Cy Young Award, $90,000 for finishing second in the voting, $80,000 for third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. He would get $25,000 if voted to the All-Star Game by fellow players and $15,000 if selected. He also would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $50,000 for making The Sporting News All-Star team and $25,000 for winning a Gold Glove.

