Foot injury forces Twins' Carlos Correa out of game in first inning

CINCINNATI — Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa left Minnesota’s game at Cincinnati after one inning on Monday night when he aggravated his left foot, which has plantar fasciitis.

Correa bothered the foot when he made a sudden stop after catching TJ Friedl’s popup in short left field.

“I felt a small little tweak in my heel,” he said. “I’ve been trying to manage it for a while. Some days are better than others.”

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, sat out two days last week. He’s been dealing with the injury since May but he still leads the Twins in games played with 135. He is hitting .230.

“Today was the best I’ve felt in a long time,” he said. “Before the game, I was running and jumping and jumping. I had a good session in the batting cage.”