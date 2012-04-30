Former Met Capuano pitches Dodgers to sweep of Nationals

The Washington Nationals came to Los Angeles with the lowest team ERA in the majors and got a chance to unveil two of their best offensive prospects. But it was the host Dodgers who made all the right moves, outpitching the Nats and getting a number of key hits along the way for a three-game sweep.

Former Met Chris Capuano struck out nine, combining with two relievers on a four-hitter, and James Loney drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single yesterday in the Dodgers' 2-0 victory.

At 16-6, Los Angeles matched its best start since 1981 and moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since July 11, 2010. "We've got a great mix of guys, and we're going to need that through the long season to win games," Loney said.

Capuano (3-0) allowed three hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings, helping send the Nationals to their fourth straight loss and first shutout loss of the season.

Nationals top prospect Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk in his second major-league game. He played leftfield Saturday night and shifted to centerfield Sunday after Jayson Werth was a late scratch. Tyler Moore, the Nats' minor-league player of the year in 2010, made his major-league debut in leftfield and was 1-for-4.

Braves 4, Pirates 3: Tim Hudson went five innings to win in his return from offseason back surgery for host Atlanta. He threw 96 pitches and gave up two runs and six hits. "My cutter was pretty good, coming in on the lefties. My fastball wasn't exactly how I wanted it, but it was good enough," he said. "It wasn't a great day from me stuff-wise, but I feel like it was a step better from me than my last time out, my last rehab start."

Cubs 5, Phillies 1: Matt Garza pitched one-hit ball for seven shutout innings and struck out 10 for visiting Chicago. Garza (2-1) gave up a pop-fly single to Jimmy Rollins leading off the first, then retired 20 of the next 21 batters.

Diamondbacks 8, Marlins 4: Wade Miley (3-0) held Miami hitless until the sixth inning and Jason Kubel drove in three runs to lead visiting Arizona.

Brewers 3, Cardinals 2: Zack Greinke (3-1) allowed a run in six innings and Jonathan Lucroy's two-run double in a three-run sixth led visiting Milwaukee.

Giants 4, Padres 1: Pablo Sandoval homered and Madison Bumgarner (4-1) won his fourth straight, going 72/3 innings for host San Francisco.

Reds 6, Astros 5:Jay Bruce hit a solo shot in the eighth, his fourth homer in four games, for host Cincinnati. -- AP