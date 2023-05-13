Fraley homers again as Reds beat Alcantara and Marlins 6-5

MIAMI — Jake Fraley hit his third homer in two days as the Cincinnati Reds beat Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins 6-5 on Saturday.

Henry Ramos had two hits, including a go-ahead RBI double off Alcantara in the eighth. Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited with a lower right leg injury after he collided with the wall attempting to catch Ramos’ drive.

Alcantara (1-4) squandered two leads and his ERA increased to 4.91. The NL Cy Young Award winner issued a leadoff walk to Jonathan India in the eighth. India then stole second before Fraley’s run-scoring single tied it at 4-all.

Matt Barnes relieved Alcantara and allowed Stuart Fairchild’s RBI single. Alcantara gave up six runs, seven hits, struck out nine and walked two in 7 2/3 innings.

Peyton Berdick’s RBI single and Chisholm’s solo shot off reliever Ian Gibaut (3-0) in the seventh gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead.

Alexis Diaz relieved Casey Legumina with one out in the eighth after a comebacker from Yuli Gurriel struck Legumina on the right leg.

The Marlins rallied against Diaz in the ninth. Jorge Soler walked with one out and scored on Luis Arraez’s double. After Bryan De La Cruz walked, Diaz retired Burdick on a pop out and walked Jean Segura to load the bases. Gurriel struck out, earning Diaz his ninth save.

Cincinnati Reds' Jose Barrero celebrates after hitting a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

The loss ended Miami’s season-starting string of victories by one run at 12.

Fraley put the Reds ahead 3-1 with his three-run shot against Alcantara in the fifth. He drove Alcantara’s 0-1 pitch inside the right-field foul pole for his fifth homer.

De La Cruz hit a solo shot in the bottom half to reduce Cincinnati’s lead.

The Marlins struck first on Gurriel’s RBI single in the fourth.

Cincinnati Reds' Derek Law delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Derek Law opened and got the first four outs in the emergency bullpen game for the Reds. Original starter Nick Lodolo was scratched late Friday because of left calf soreness. Lodolo returned to Cincinnati on Saturday for additional tests.

Marlins right-fielder Jesús Sánchez exited after his diving catch of Tyler Stephenson’s line drive to end the first. Sánchez, who didn’t start Friday because of right hamstring soreness, limped noticeably as he headed to the dugout.

ROSTER MOVE

The Reds recalled RHP Levi Stoudt from Triple-A Louisville and optioned RHP Kevin Herget to the same club. Stoudt followed Law and pitched three innings of one-run ball.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF TJ Friedl (left oblique soreness) sat out his second consecutive game and the next two days could determine if he will end on the injured list. ... INF-OF Nick Senzel had the day off.

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper (inner ear infection) went hitless in four at bats during a rehab game with Triple-A Jacksonville Friday. ... J.T. Chargois (right oblique strain) is scheduled to make consecutive appearance with Jacksonville on Saturday after throwing a scoreless inning Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 7.36) will start the series finale for the Reds on Sunday. The Marlins will go with LHP Braxton Garrett (1-2, 5.97).