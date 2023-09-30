France can't start for Astros because of family emergency, Urquidy on mound vs. D-backs

PHOENIX — The Houston Astros had to shuffle their pitching staff during some of the most important games of the season.

Right-hander J.P. France was scratched from Friday's start against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of a family emergency. Manager Dusty Baker didn't elaborate on France's situation but said he wasn't sure whether the pitcher would be able to return to the team this weekend.

France is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA this season. The Astros replaced him with right-hander José Urquidy, who entered 2-3 with a 5.84 ERA.

The bullpen is also down a key piece after right-hander Ryne Stanek was placed on paternity leave. The Astros called up righty Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his spot on the roster.