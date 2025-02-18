SportsBaseball

D-backs, SS Geraldo Perdomo agree to $45 million, 4-year deal that starts in 2026, AP source says

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo bunts against the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo bunts against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Darryl Webb

Slick-fielding shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has agreed to a $45 million, four-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks that begins in 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn't been announced.

The deal includes a club option for 2030. Perdomo will make $2.55 million this year after being eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

The 25-year-old was an All-Star in 2023, the same year he helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series. He missed a big chunk of last season with a torn meniscus in his right knee and hit .273 with three homers over 98 games, providing above-average defense at a crucial position.

The Diamondbacks have been aggressive this offseason as they try to compete with the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Arizona's biggest move was signing ace pitcher Corbin Burnes to a $210 million, six-year deal in December.

