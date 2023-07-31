Giants get outfielder AJ Pollock, utility player Mark Mathias from Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder AJ Pollock and utility player Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners on Monday in exchange for a player to be named or cash.

Pollock has struggled in his only season with the Mariners, hitting .173 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 49 games. Pollock was signed to be part of a platoon in left field with Jarred Kelenic. But Pollock never found consistent playing time after Kelenic’s hot start to the season.

Pollock, 35, is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring but is eligible to be activated Tuesday. The .273 career hitter has spent most of his career in the National League West with Arizona and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mathias was playing for Triple-A Tacoma after being claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh earlier this month. He was designated for assignment by the Pirates in late June. Mathias appeared in 22 games for the Pirates and hit .231.

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.