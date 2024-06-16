The Giants scratch lefty Kyle Harrison from his start and place him on injured list

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants placed left-hander Kyle Harrison on the injured list with a right ankle sprain just hours before he was scheduled to start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Harrison rolled his ankle working out in the weight room on Saturday and was unable to pitch. Manager Bob Melvin had no timeline for his return.

“He's down for sure,” Melvin said. “Sometimes these things just happen. Could happen anywhere. But working, getting ready for your start, to have it happen like that is very disappointing.”

Reliever Erik Miller started for San Francisco in the series finale in place of Harrison as the Giants opted for a bullpen day in hopes of avoiding a three-game sweep. Miller went one inning in his fifth start of the season in a bullpen game.

The move for Harrison was retroactive to June 13. Harrison is 4-3 this season with a 3.96 ERA in 14 starts for San Francisco. He allowed one run in 6 1-3 innings on Monday in a no-decision against Houston in his previous start.

Harrison's injury is the latest to hinder the Giants' rotation. San Francisco recently placed lefty Blake Snell on the injured list with a groin strain and has been without starters Robbie Ray, Alex Cobb and Tristan Beck all season.

“You can never have too much starting pitching,” Melvin said. “We do have some guys coming back. That's probably going to take a little while. Kyle’s been really consistent for us so in the meantime we'll try to figure another way around it. You'll probably see a little bit more bullpen.”

The Giants purchased the contract of right-hander Spence Bivens from Triple-A Sacramento to take Harrison's spot on the roster. The 29-year-old Bivens began his professional career in France and was toiling in the independent leagues before getting signed by the Giants two years ago. Now he's reached the majors. He was 4-0 with a 2.81 ERA in 21 appearances for the River Cats this season.

“There are great stories and you always feel good about someone making their major league debut,” Melvin said. “But if you know the travails and everything that he’s been through, this is a real special one. ... For him to finally make it to the big leagues, it really gives you goosebumps.”

Bivens allowed a solo homer to Nolan Schanuel but nothing else in a sharp three-inning appearance. He struck out four batters.

Infielder Nick Avila was released to make room for Bivens on the 40-man roster.