Giants win 15-1 to climb above .500; Brewers' Adames hit by foul ball while in dugout

MILWAUKEE — Mitch Haniger homered and drove in four runs to help the San Francisco Giants rout Milwaukee 15-1 on Friday night after the Brewers lost Willy Adames when he was struck by a foul ball while in the dugout.

Adames got hit by a line drive from teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. The game was stopped for a few minutes as Brewers officials examined Adames in the dugout before he headed into the clubhouse area. Adames later left the stadium to receive more tests and evaluation.

His injury appeared to rattle the Brewers, who committed two errors and allowed seven runs in the top of the third inning as the Giants extended their lead from 3-1 to 10-1.

San Francisco (26-25) won for the ninth time in 11 games to climb above .500 for the first time this season. The Giants have outscored the Brewers 20-1 in the first two meetings of this four-game series.

Haniger went 3 of 5 with a two-run homer and a two-run double. Patrick Bailey went 4 of 5 with three RBIs. J.D. Davis went 3 of 6 with three runs and three RBIs, including a two-run homer. Brett Wisely hit a three-run homer and went 2 for 5. Mike Yastrzemski was 3 of 5 and scored two runs. Michael Conforto scored three runs.

San Francisco’s Alex Wood (1-0) worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run and three hits. He struck out five and walked five.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (5-4) gave up eight hits and a career-high 10 runs in just 2 1/3 innings. Only five of the runs he allowed were earned.

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer can't catch a two-run home run hit by San Francisco Giants' Mitch Haniger during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, May 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

Haniger’s two-run homer in the second put the Giants ahead for good. Yastrzemski doubled and scored on Bailey’s bloop single later in the second.

Yastrzemski threatened to give the Giants back-to-back homers, but Milwaukee’s Tyrone Taylor reached over the right-field wall and nearly made a spectacular catch. The ball left Taylor’s glove as he brought it back in play, enabling Yastrzemski to reach second.

Wisely hit a 408-foot blast to right center, Haniger had a two-run double and Davis hit an RBI double in the third. Conforto and Casey Schmitt added RBI singles in the sixth. Davis knocked home two runs with a 422-foot drive into the left-field seats in the seventh.

Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau worked the ninth and retired the side in order, marking the second time this weekend he pitched a scoreless inning. Brosseau also pitched the ninth in a 12-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Monday.

San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a broken bat single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, May 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

BREWERS RECALL SMALL

The Brewers recalled LHP Ethan Small from Triple-A Nashville and optioned RHP Tyson Miller to Nashville.

Small had gone 0-2 with a 2.33 ERA in 12 relief appearances with Nashville. He allowed five runs while pitching three innings of relief Friday against the Giants.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants IF Thairo Estrada was kept out of the starting lineup due to a sore left wrist.

UP NEXT

RHP Logan Webb (3-5, 2.91 ERA) pitches for the Giants and RHP Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.97) starts for the Brewers on Saturday.