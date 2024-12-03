Right-hander Connor Gillispie to get $820,000 salary while in majors as part of Braves contract

ATLANTA — Right-hander Connor Gillispie will get an $820,000 salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old, who agreed to the deal on Friday, made his major league debut for Cleveland on Aug. 4 and had a 2.25 ERA in three relief appearances with the Guardians. He was designated for assignment on Nov. 19 and elected free agency three days later.

Selected by Baltimore in the ninth round of the 2019 amateur draft, Gillispie was 5-7 with a 4.05 ERA this year in 15 starts and 12 relief appearances for Triple-A Columbus. Cleveland selected him from the Orioles in last December's Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings.