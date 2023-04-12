Gorman homers in 9th as Cardinals top Rockies 9-6

DENVER — Nolan Gorman sparked St. Louis' three-run ninth inning with a tiebreaking solo homer off Pierce Johnson, and the Cardinals topped the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Tuesday night.

Gorman's third homer of the season gave St. Louis a 7-6 lead. Paul Goldschmidt then singled in Brendan Donovan and scored on Tyler O'Neill's single.

Tommy Edman and Juan Yepez also went deep for the Cardinals, who trailed 6-2 after six innings. Nolan Arenado hit a three-run double in the seventh, and rookie Jordan Walker extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, and Ryan Helsley gave up a pair of singles before retiring three straight for his second save.

Elías Díaz, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon homered for Colorado, but Johnson (0-1) faltered in the ninth. McMahon also committed a costly error.