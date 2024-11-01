SportsBaseball

Outfielder Randal Grichuk turns down option with Diamondbacks, becomes free agent

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Outfielder Randal Grichuk turned down his $6 million mutual option with the Arizona Diamondbacks, triggering a $1.75 million buyout and becoming a free agent on Friday.

The 33-year-old hit .291 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs after missing the first week of the season while finishing his recovery from right ankle surgery. He played left and right field this year and played in center in previous seasons.

Grichuk agreed in February to a deal with the Diamondbacks that included a $1.5 million salary and the option. The price of buyout escalated based on his 279 plate appearances.

An 11-year major league veteran, Grichuk has a .252 batting average with 203 homers and 602 RBIs for St. Louis (2014-17), Toronto (2018-21), Colorado (2022-23), the Los Angeles Angels (2023) and the Diamondbacks.

