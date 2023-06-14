Grichuk's 2-run double in 10th lifts Rockies over Red Sox 7-6

BOSTON — Randal Grichuk lined a two-run double in a three-run 10th inning and Colorado held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night, giving the Rockies their second straight win at Fenway Park.

Jurickson Profar added a sacrifice fly in the 10th and as the Rockies improved to 13-21 on the road. They had lost eight of 10 away games before arriving in Boston.

“It was a good team win. A lot of guys in a lot of different spots helped out,” Colorado manager Bud Black said.

With an automatic runner on second, Justin Garza (0-1) walked Nolan Jones starting the 10th and Grichuk lined the first pitch he saw down the left-field line and Profar boosted the lead to 7-4.

“It was good to see Randal get the big hit there,” Black said. “I know he’s been frustrated a couple different times over the last couple of weeks with some opportunities. He’s too good of a player not to contribute and get some big hits for us. And I still think there’s more to come.”

Rafael Devers led off the bottom half against Matt Carasiti with his second two-run homer of the game, his 17th home run this season. After a one-out walk, Pierce Johnson retired Christian Arroyo on a flyout and struck out Reese McGuire for his 12th save in 14 chances.

Elias Díaz hit a three-run double in the third and Brenton Doyle added an RBI double in the fourth as Colorado built a 4-0 lead against Kutter Crawford.

Colorado Rockies' Coco Montes (3) and Nolan Jones (22) are congratulated after scoring on a two RBI double by Randal Grichuk in the tenth inning during a baseball game against the Boston Red Soxat Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

Boston, extended to extra innings in three straight games for the first time since June 25-28, 2000, went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. The Red Sox dropped to 33-35, last in the AL East.

"We've just got to play well. That's it," Boston manager Alex Cora said. “Two extra-inning games — it's kind of like a flip of a coin, right? A man at second with no outs and you go throw from there. Obviously, yesterday we didn't play well. Today, we played OK. We played better. We didn't pitch the way we've been pitching lately.”

Colorado's Chase Anderson allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

THE BARD

Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (3-0), a 2006 first-round draft pick by the Red Sox who pitched for Boston from 2009-13, got the win for the second straight night in his return to Fenway, sitting the Red Sox down in order in the ninth.

“I couldn’t script it any better. It’s still kind of surreal. I don’t know if I’ll throw tomorrow. That’d be wild,” Bard said.

Bard started the ninth by striking out Verdugo, then retired Masataka Yoshida on a groundout and Justin Turner on a flyout.

“I liked how he was sort of prowling around the mound,” Black said. “There was a confidence there. There was a body language that showed with Daniel and that’s a really good sign.”

Black was also pleased with Doyle, who caught Verdugo at the plate in the fifth on a throw clocked at 99.2 mph,.

“That was a great throw,” Black said.

FIELDING FOIBLES

Red Sox: Cora said he is taking INF Kiké Hernández out of the rotation at shortstop one day after Hernández committed his major league-leading 14th error. “I told him this is where we’re at right now and he understands,” Cora said. The Red Sox are still without SS Trevor Story, who is recovering from offseason elbow surgery and said this week he hopes to be able to return as DH in July, possibly taking the field in August.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (4-5, 7.57 ERA) goes up against Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock (3-2, 4.78 ERA) on Wednesday night in the finale of the three-game series.