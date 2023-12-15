SportsBaseball

Catcher Austin Hedges and Cleveland Guardians finalize $4 million, 1-year contract

Umpire Roberto Ortiz, left, holds his neck after being hit by a foul ball by Cleveland Guardians' Ramon Laureano (not shown) as Texas Rangers' Austin Hedges, right, looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sept. 17, 2023. The Guardians are reuniting with Hedges, agreeing with the veteran catcher on a one-year, $4 million contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Phil Long

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Catcher Austin Hedges and the Cleveland Guardians finalized their $4 million, one-year contract on Friday.

Hedges, who played in Cleveland from 2020-22, is solid defensively and perhaps most importantly, he’s a clubhouse leader. The Guardians missed his presence last season and especially having him as an influence for younger players.

Hedges finished last season winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers. He got one at-bat against Arizona and struck out.

He’ll be an asset to new Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt, who like Hedges, was a journeyman catcher.

The 31-year-old Hedges batted .184 (34 for 185) with Pittsburgh and Texas last season. The Rangers acquired him before the trade deadline and he wound up pitching in four games, posting a 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings.

Cleveland opened a roster spot by designating first baseman Alfonso Rivas for assignment.

