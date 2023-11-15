SportsBaseball

Cleveland Guardians designate starter Cal Quantrill for assignment after injury-filled 2023 season

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws a pitch during...

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 8-5. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians made a surprise roster move with starter Cal Quantrill on Tuesday, designating the right-hander for assignment.

Quantrill had a rough 2023 season, going 4-7 with a 5.24 ERA and making two trips to the injured list with shoulder issues. He finished nicely, going 2-1 with a 2.76 EA in his last six starts.

The 28-year-old Quantrill was a big part of the Guardians winning the AL Central in 2022 when he went 15-5 and made 32 starts. He's been with Cleveland since coming over in a 2020 trade from San Diego.

Cleveland has seven days to trade or release Quantrill — or hope he can get through waivers. He's eligible for arbitration and is under team contractual control until 2026. Quantrill was projected to make about $6.6 million in arbitration next season.

The Guardians also designated right-hander Michael Kelly for assignment and added right-handers Daniel Espino and Cade Smith to the 40-man roster.

Espino, 22, did not pitch last season after undergoing shoulder surgery in May. He was a first-round draft pick in 2019 and considered a star prospect in the organization. In three minor league seasons, he averaged 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Smith, 24, split last season between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus. He posted a 4.02 ERA in 47 games and led the organization in appearances and saves (15).

