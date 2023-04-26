Guardians call up Bibee for MLB debut

CLEVELAND — Tanner Bibee, one of the organization’s top pitching prospects, has been called up by the Cleveland Guardians to start in his major league debut Wednesday.

Bibee is the third starting pitcher to make his debut for the Guardians this season, following Logan Allen and Peyton Battenfield. Rookie Hunter Gaddis has also made four starts.

Injuries to Triston McKenzie (strained right teres major muscle) and Aaron Civale (strained left oblique) have forced the Guardians to turn to their top minor league prospects sooner than anticipated. McKenzie was injured in his final start of spring training and Civale went on the 15-day injured list after making two starts. Both could return in late May.

Bibee, a 24--year-old right-hander, was Cleveland's fifth round pick in the 2021 draft and pitched at two levels in the minors last season. He was 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Columbus this season. Bibee has made 28 minor league starts, going 10-2 with a 2.13 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 148 innings.

Allen allowed one run and struck out eight over six innings Sunday against Miami. The left-hander is scheduled to start again Sunday in Boston.

Cleveland is 11-13 and has lost seven of nine, including two straight to the Rockies, who have the worst record in the NL.

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington was designated for assignment.