Guerrero and Kirk HR, Bassitt wins as Blue Jays blank Padres 4-0 to avoid sweep

TORONTO — Chris Bassitt combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the San Diego Padres 4-0 on Thursday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk homered for Toronto, which managed just one run in the first two games of the series. Kirk went 3 for 3, and Whit Merrifield and Jordan Luplow each had two hits.

Guerrero's solo shot off Luis García gave Toronto a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning. It was his 15th homer of the season, and Toronto’s first extra-base hit of the series.

The 370-foot drive to right was Guerrero’s second homer since winning the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Seattle. He also connected against Arizona in his first plate appearance following the break.

Kirk added a two-run shot against Tom Cosgrove in the eighth. It was Kirk's fourth on the year.

Bassitt (10-5) allowed four hits — all singles — in six innings. He has won his last three decisions.

Tim Mayza pitched the seventh and Erik Swanson worked the eighth before Jordan Romano finished Toronto's 11th shutout of the season.

Toronto Blue Jays Jordan Luplow hits an RBI single in front of San Diego Padres catcher Gary Sanchez during the second inning of a baseball game in Toronto Thursday July 20, 2023. Credit: AP/Chris Young

Romano pitched for the first time since leaving the July 11 All-Star Game because of a sore back.