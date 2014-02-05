Bloomberg aide joins Mets

A top aide to former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg will join the Mets.

Haeda Mihaltses was named as the Mets’ executive director, external affairs, the club announced Wednesday. In her newly created role, Mihaltses will be the “main liaison with city, state and federal officials and oversee relations with community stakeholders,” the team said.

Mihaltses’ appointment comes nearly four months after the city council green-lighted what’s expected to be a $3 billion redevelopment plan for Willets Point, the area surrounding Citi Field.

The Mets figure to be a major player in the process. In 2012, Bloomberg named Sterling Equities, the Mets’ parent company, as one of the project’s developers.

Mihaltses brings extensive experience within the city government. She spent the previous 12 years as a member of Bloomberg’s management team after 15 years working within the city council’s finance division.

A native New Yorker, Mihaltses resides in Bayside.