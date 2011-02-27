Hall of Fame center fielder Duke Snider dies at 84

Hall of Fame outfielder Duke Snider has died. He was 84.

The former Brooklyn Dodgers star died early Sunday of what the family called natural causes at the Valle Vista Convalescent Hospital in Escondido, Calif.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced his death on behalf of the family.

Snider was part of the charmed “Boys of Summer” with the Dodgers in the late 1940s and 1950s. He helped lead Brooklyn to its only World Series championship in 1955. Snider also won a crown with the Dodgers in Los Angeles in 1959.

Snider hit 407 career home runs.