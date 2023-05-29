Hendriks activated by White Sox, making his return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

CHICAGO — Liam Hendriks has been activated by the Chicago White Sox, clearing another hurdle in his return from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The closer was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Fellow reliever Jimmy Lambert was placed on the IL with right ankle inflammation.

The 34-year-old Hendriks had no record and a 10.80 ERA in six rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. The Australian right-hander allowed one run and one hit in one inning in his last game with the Knights on May 16.

The White Sox opened a six-game homestand Monday night against the Angels. The team said all along that Hendriks’ return depends entirely on how he is feeling. He threw live BP on Friday.

Hendriks could provide a big lift for a Chicago team that has struggled for much of the season. The White Sox (22-33) are coming off a tough series in Detroit, blowing late leads on Saturday and Sunday while dropping three of four against the Tigers.

Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago. He signed a $54 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in January 2021.

Hendriks led the American League with a career-high 38 saves in his first year with Chicago. He was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team in 2022, but he noticed some lumps on his neck last summer.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, left, talks with Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin before a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Chicago. The White Sox returned Hendriks from his injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Charlotte and reinstated him from the 15-day injured list Monday. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

He was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and underwent immunotherapy and chemotherapy. He announced in April that he was in remission.

“It hasn’t changed my outlook on life, but it’s definitely made me miss being in this clubhouse,” Hendriks said on May 3 in his first media session since he announced his diagnosis in January. “It’s made me miss being a part of the team.”