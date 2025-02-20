SportsBaseball

Details of Jason Heyward's $1 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres

Houston Astros' Jason Heyward walks to the dugout after striking...

Houston Astros' Jason Heyward walks to the dugout after striking out against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of Game 2 of an AL Wild Card Series baseball game, Oct. 2, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

By The Associated Press

Details of Jason Heyward’s $1 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres:

2025 base salary: $1 million

Performance bonuses:

Plus: $50,000 each for 200, 250, 300, 350 and 400 plate appearances

