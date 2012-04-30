Hideki Matsui signs minor league deal with Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hideki Matsui has signed a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, and the two-time AL All-Star will report Wednesday to extended spring training in Port Charlotte.

Tampa Bay wants to add depth in the outfield and at designated hitter. The 37-year-old has played nine seasons in the major leagues, including seven with the New York Yankees.

Matsui has a .285 career average with 173 home runs and 753 RBIs for the Yankees, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics. He hit .251 with 12 homers and 72 RBIs for the A's last season.

Rays executive vice president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman announced the deal Monday, calling Matsui "one of the most consistently productive hitters in the world" over the past two decades.