Houston starter Urquidy placed on IL with shoulder injury

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) exits a baseball...

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) exits a baseball game with head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sore right shoulder before the start of a series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Urquidy left Sunday's start in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in the shoulder.

Manager Dusty Baker said Urquidy was scheduled to a see a doctor later Monday.

Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts. He allowed three hits and two runs to get the win Sunday night. In his previous start, he gave up seven hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings.

Houston recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Urquidy's roster spot. Baker said Bielak would pitch out of the bullpen.

