Royals reverse initial announcement and say Hunter Renfroe's left big toe not broken

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Renfroe celebrates in the dugout after...

Kansas City Royals' Hunter Renfroe celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The Mariners won 6-5 in the 10th inning. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hunter Renfroe's left big toe is not fractured, the Kansas City Royals said Wednesday, two days after the team initially announced it was broken by a foul ball.

Kansas City said Renfroe is expected to miss two to three weeks, down from six to eight weeks.

Renfroe was hurt Monday when he fouled off a pair of pitches against left-hander Carlos Rodón in the third inning. The outfielder got off to a slow start this season but had raised his batting average to .200 with six homers and 26 RBIs.

