India's RBI single in 10th lifts Reds over Padres, 2-1

SAN DIEGO — Jonathan India singled in the go-ahead run on Luis Garcia's first pitch of the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Diego 2-1 Tuesday night to snap the Padres' three-game winning streak.

India's single to left off Garcia (1-3) brought in automatic runner Matt Reynolds.

Alexis Diaz walked Trent Grisham opening the bottom of the inning but then struck out Fernando Tatis Jr., retired Manny Machado on a fly ball to left and caught Juan Soto looking at strike three to earn his fifth save.

Derek Law (1-4) pitched the ninth for the win.

Michael Wacha held the Reds to two hits in six shutout innings and Nick Martinez pitched a perfect seventh before Cincinnati tied it 1-1 with two singles in the eighth. TJ Friedl singled with one out, stole second and scored on Jake Fraley's two-out base hit to right.

Soto, heating up after a slow start, doubled in Manny Machado with two outs in the third. Soto scorched a ball just fair down the line and and into the right field corner to bring in Machado, who was aboard on a two-out single. Soto hustled into third on the throw home and was stranded.

He doubled again in the sixth, his third straight multi-hit game and ninth this season. He had a two-run double in Monday night's 8-3 win. He has four extra-base hits in his last four games — three doubles and a homer — after having none in his previous seven games. Soto leads the majors with 28 walks.

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto dances on second base after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Tatis went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts to end his nine-game hitting streak. He returned April 20 from an 80-game PED suspension.

Wacha got in and out of trouble in the first. He retired the side with runners on second and third after Jonathan India reached on Machado's fielding error and Friedl blooped a single to left.

Cincinnati's Graham Ashcraft allowed one run and six hits in six innings to lower his ERA from 2.10 to 2.00.

PINATA PARTIES

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado throws to first for the out on Cincinnati Reds' Kevin Newman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

Starting with Saturday's 16-11 win against San Francisco in Mexico City, the Padres have celebrated each of their last three wins with clubhouse piñata parties, with the player of the game — Nelson Cruz, Matt Carpenter and Ha-Seong Kim, respectively — taking whacks at papier-mâché figures filled with candy while wearing a sombrero as their teammates dance around. “It is entertaining to watch,” manager Bob Melvin said. "It's great to see because anytime you win a game you should feel good about it. I think we've taken our celebrations maybe to another level." Tatis bought the sombrero at the team hotel Friday night and it's placed on the head of any player who hits a home run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: SS Xander Bogaerts got the night off. Melvin tried to give him Monday night off, but “he wanted to be out there for Tati,” he said, referring to Tatis' first home game since Sept. 26, 2021.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Cessa (1-3, 9.55 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday's series finale against Padres RHP Seth Lugo (2-2, 3.58).