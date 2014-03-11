Infielders creating tough decisions for Yankees' Girardi

VIERA, Fla. — The safe bet remains the Yankees making some kind of deal for an infielder before the end of spring training.

As for the internal infield options in camp competing for backup spots, Joe Girardi has liked what he’s seen so far.

“They’ve all played well,” Girardi said Tuesday, mentioning, Zelous Wheeler, Yangervis Solarte, Dean Anna and Eduardo Nuñez. “They’ve all played well. If I had to make a decision today it would be extremely tough.”

Nuñez and Anna were in Tuesday’s starting lineup against the Nationals, at short and third base, respectively, and went a combined 2-for-5, with each getting a hit.

The play of the day came from one candidate Girardi didn’t mention, veteran Scott Sizemore, who started at second.

In the first inning with runners on first and third, Sizemore went behind second to field Wilson Ramos’ ground shot up the middle, then flipped the ball behind his back to Nuñez covering the bag. Nuñez’s relay throw to first was a tick late, allowing Anthony Rendon to score.

“All these guys have played extremely well,” Girardi said. “We have three weeks to sort it out.”