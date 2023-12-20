SportsBaseball

Jack Flaherty and Detroit Tigers finalize $14 million, 1-year contract

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws to the Houston...

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws to the Houston Astros in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Baltimore. The Detroit Tigers have signed free agent right-hander Jack Flaherty to a one-year, $14 million contract. The Tigers announced the deal on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

DETROIT — Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers finalized a $14 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that allows the 28-year-old right-hander to earn an additional $1 million in performances bonuses.

Flaherty would earn $250,000 each for 26 and 28 starts and $500,000 for 30.

He went 8-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 27 starts and two relief appearances, including 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in seven starts and two relief outings with the Orioles. Baltimore acquired him on Aug. 1 for infielder César Prieto, left-hander Drew Rom and right-hander Zack Showalter.

Flaherty had a $5.4 million salary season.

He is 42-35 with a 3.75 ERA in seven major league seasons. He was fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, and the following year he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA for the Cardinals, placing fourth in the Cy Young Award race.

His ERA was over 4.00 in three of the past four seasons.

