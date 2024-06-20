Astros plan to call up prospect Jake Bloss from Double-A to fill hole in rotation

CHICAGO — The Houston Astros plan to call up right-hander Jake Bloss from Double-A Corpus Christi to make his major league debut against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and fill a hole in their injury-depleted rotation.

Bloss, a third-round draft pick out of Georgetown in 2023, has a 1.74 ERA over 12 starts in Class A and Double-A. The 22-year-old right-hander is 3-1 with a 1.61 ERA in eight outings for Corpus Christi. He has never pitched in Triple-A.

Houston has been hit hard by injuries, particularly to its pitchers.

Ace Justin Verlander went on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday to give him more time to resolve his lingering neck discomfort. Cristian Javier and José Urquidy each had Tommy John surgery this month. Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia could return after the All-Star break after missing the start of the season as part of the recovery process from major operations.