Right-hander Jakob Junis and Guardians finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract

Cincinnati Reds' Jakob Junis pitches during the first inning of...

Cincinnati Reds' Jakob Junis pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Right-hander Jakob Junis and the Cleveland Guardians finalized their $4.5 million, one-year contract on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Junis declined his part of an $8 million mutual option with Cincinnati in November in favor of a $3 million buyout. The Reds acquired him in July in a trade that sent Frankie Montas to the Brewers. He had a 2.85 ERA in five starts and nine relief appearances for Cincinnati, finishing the season 4-0 with a 2.69 ERA in six starts and 18 relief outings.

Junis is 42-45 with a 4.48 ERA in 192 games, including 116 starts, over eight seasons with Kansas City, San Francisco, Milwaukee and Cincinnati.

The Guardians exceeded modest expectations last season with a strong start that set them up to win 92 games and the AL Central before advancing to the AL Championship Series.

Earlier this offseason, they signed Gold Glove first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year, $12 million after trading Josh Naylor to Arizona and added reliever Paul Sewald with a $7 million, one-year deal to join a bullpen led by closer Emmanuel Clase.

