Jaron Long excels again for Trenton

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Tuesday (and a glance at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: The RailRiders were off.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton finally broke through for a run in the fifth inning and then padded the lead with a four-run seventh during a 5-0 win over Akron.

The standouts:

Jaron Long, RHP: Allowed three hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out six

Jacob Lindgren, LHP: Allowed one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings, striking out four

Jake Cave, CF: 2-for-4 with a double

Rob Segedin, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double

Mason Williams, RF: 2-for-4 with a double

NOTES: Jaron Long is the son of Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long. Of Long’s nine outs on balls in play, all came on groundouts. Of Long’s 27 games this season, he’s allowed two or fewer runs 22 times. He’s never given up more than four runs in an outing, and he’s only even done that once.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Tampa scored two runs in the second inning and never looked back during a 4-1 win over Clearwater.

The standouts:

Mark Payton, CF: 3-for-4 with a double

Eric Jagielo, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double

Mike Ford, 1B: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

Caleb Smith, LHP: Allowed three hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out five

Cesar Vargas, RHP: Struck out three in a perfect ninth inning to earn his 10th save

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Greenville scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, defeating Charleston, 2-1.

The standouts:

Michael O’Neill, LF: 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base

Gosuke Katoh, 2B: 0-for-2 with two walks

Justin Kamplain, LHP: Allowed three hits, two walks and one run (earned) in 4.2 innings, striking out six

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Brooklyn beat Staten Island, 8-2.

The standouts:

Connor Spencer, 1B: 3-for-4 with a double

Chris Breen, LF: 1-for-3 with a walk

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated

Trenton – Eliminated

Tampa – 2 games out of first, tragic number is 4. Tampa’s final series of the season is a three-game set at Daytona, the club they trail in the standings. They have five games left overall.

Charleston – Eliminated

Staten Island - Eliminated