Jaron Long excels again for Trenton
An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Tuesday (and a glance at the overall playoff picture):
TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The skinny: The RailRiders were off.
DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder
The skinny: Trenton finally broke through for a run in the fifth inning and then padded the lead with a four-run seventh during a 5-0 win over Akron.
The standouts:
Jaron Long, RHP: Allowed three hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out six
Jacob Lindgren, LHP: Allowed one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings, striking out four
Jake Cave, CF: 2-for-4 with a double
Rob Segedin, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double
Mason Williams, RF: 2-for-4 with a double
NOTES: Jaron Long is the son of Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long. Of Long’s nine outs on balls in play, all came on groundouts. Of Long’s 27 games this season, he’s allowed two or fewer runs 22 times. He’s never given up more than four runs in an outing, and he’s only even done that once.
SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees
The skinny: Tampa scored two runs in the second inning and never looked back during a 4-1 win over Clearwater.
The standouts:
Mark Payton, CF: 3-for-4 with a double
Eric Jagielo, 3B: 2-for-4 with a double
Mike Ford, 1B: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk
Caleb Smith, LHP: Allowed three hits and one walk in six scoreless innings, striking out five
Cesar Vargas, RHP: Struck out three in a perfect ninth inning to earn his 10th save
SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs
The skinny: Greenville scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, defeating Charleston, 2-1.
The standouts:
Michael O’Neill, LF: 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base
Gosuke Katoh, 2B: 0-for-2 with two walks
Justin Kamplain, LHP: Allowed three hits, two walks and one run (earned) in 4.2 innings, striking out six
SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees
The skinny: Brooklyn beat Staten Island, 8-2.
The standouts:
Connor Spencer, 1B: 3-for-4 with a double
Chris Breen, LF: 1-for-3 with a walk
PLAYOFF PICTURE:
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated
Trenton – Eliminated
Tampa – 2 games out of first, tragic number is 4. Tampa’s final series of the season is a three-game set at Daytona, the club they trail in the standings. They have five games left overall.
Charleston – Eliminated
Staten Island - Eliminated