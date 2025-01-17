SportsBaseball

Jarren Duran, Red Sox reach $3.85 million, 1-year contract, avoid arbitration

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, center, smiles after scoring on a Tampa Bay Rays error in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox avoided arbitration when they agreed Friday to a one-year contract guaranteeing $3.85 million, a deal that includes an $8 million team option for 2026.

Duran gets a $3.75 million salary for this year, and the option has a $100,000 buyout.

The option price would increase to $9 million if he finishes among the top 20 in MVP voting, to $10 million if he is among the top 10, to $11 million if among the top five and to $12 million if he wins the honor. If he is not among the top 20 and is picked for second team All-MLB, the option price would be $8.5 million.

He can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses this year for plate appearances: $50,000 each for 450, 500 and 550.

If he is traded, the option would be eliminated and the receiving team would owe him a $100,000 assignment bonus.

Eligible for arbitration for the first time, Duran had asked for a raise from $760,000 to $4 million and had been offered $3.5 million when figures were exchanged last week.

Duran was eighth in MVP voting last year after hitting .285 with 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 34 steals, 48 doubles and 111 runs.

Fifteen players remain on track for arbitration hearings.

