Free agent pitcher Jeison Pena and Colorado pitcher Ulises Reyes suspended for positive drug tests

NEW YORK — Free agent pitcher Jeison Pena was suspended for 80 games on Friday under baseball's minor league drug program and Colorado Rockies pitcher Ulises Reyes for 56 games under the program for minor leaguers assigned outside of the United States and Canada.

Both tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the commissioner's office said Friday.

Pena, a 22-year-old right-hander, signed with Milwaukee in 2020 and spent the last two seasons at Class A Carolina. He was 3-1 with a 5.02 ERA in 30 relief appearances last year and was released on Oct. 8.

Reyes, a 19-year-old right-hander, signed with Colorado in December 2023 for a $15,000 bonus and went 1-0 with a 7.00 ERA in 15 relief appearances last year for the Dominican Summer League Rockies.

The pair were the first minor leaguers suspended this year for positive drug tests. Twenty players were suspended last year for positive drug tests, including nine under the minor league program and nine under the program for minor league players assigned outside the U.S. and Canada.

Two players were suspended last year under the major league drug program. Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who was considered Cincinnati’s top prospect, missed the first 80 games following a positive test for boldenone. Toronto infielder Orelvis Martínez was suspended for 80 games on June 23 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug clomiphene, an announcement made two days after his major league debut.