Orioles decline $16.5 million option on Eloy Jiménez, who becomes a free agent

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Eloy Jimenez looks on after he...

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Eloy Jimenez looks on after he was almost hit by a pitch from Houston Astros reliever Caleb Ferguson during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — The Orioles declined a $16.5 million option Saturday on outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jiménez, who becomes a free agent.

Jiménez receives a $3 million buyout, completing a $43 million, six-year contract he agreed to with the Chicago White Sox.

Baltimore acquired Jiménez from Chicago on July 30 for left-hander Trey McGough. Jiménez hit .232 with one homer and seven RBIs in 100 plate appearances for the Orioles, leaving his season average at .238 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

Jiménez, who turns 28 on Nov. 27, was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 24 and did not appear in the postseason. He has a .269 average with 95 homers and 298 RBIs in six big league seasons.

Chicago agreed to send Baltimore $4 million as part of the trade and will give the Orioles an additional $1.5 million because the option was declined, reducing Jiménez's net cost to the Orioles to $1,763,441.

