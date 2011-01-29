Jimmy Rollins has Bieber fever

PHILADELPHIA - Jimmy Rollins owns 5 percent of the publishing rights to Justin Bieber's "Eenie Meenie," a hit duet with Jamaican singer Sean Kingston. The song appears on Bieber's platinum album, "My World 2.0." Consider it another success for a man unashamed to celebrate successes.

Rollins' style always has substance: four consecutive National League East titles, three trips to the All-Star Game, three Gold Gloves, an MVP award in 2007 and a World Series ring in 2008.

Tuesday morning, after addressing about 150 adoring students at Temple's Fox School of Business, Rollins, CEO of the Jimmy Rollins Entertainment Group, received his platinum records that marked 1 million units sold.

Rollins explained his business. "It can become a headache, dealing with attitudes," Rollins told the Philadelphia Daily News after the seminar. "It's like, 'I'm giving you the opportunity . . . but I owe you?' You get tired of dealing with divas."

Yes, he sounds like a front-office suit talking about a petulant player. He has learned to appreciate what it is like to be Phillies president David Montgomery.

"Yeah, I'm on the other side, now," Rollins said. "You learn how an owner thinks."

