He's supposed to be the franchise manager and reporters are talkin' 'bout practice?

The Rays have a style all to themselves, and that's no more true than in the following video, featuring manager Joe Maddon honoring 76ers great Allen Iverson by rehashing his famed "practice" answer. Iverson's jersey was retired recently by the 76ers and Maddon is a Pennsylvania native.

(App users can watch the video here: http://atmlb.com/1fQ47ss)