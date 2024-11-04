Joey Gallo's $8 million option declined by Nationals in favor of $2.5 million buyout

WASHINGTON — Joey Gallo's $8 million mutual option was declined by the Washington Nationals on Sunday, making the first baseman/outfielder a free agent.

Gallo receives a $2.5 million buyout as part of the deal he agreed to in January that called for a $2.5 million salary this year.

Gallo, who turns 31 on Nov. 19, hit .161 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs and 102 strikeouts in 223 at-bats.

A two-time All-Star, Gallo has a .194 career average with 208 homers, 453 RBIs and 1,292 strikeouts in 2,869 at-bats in 10 major league seasons with Texas (2015-21), the New York Yankees (2021-22), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2022), Minnesota (2023) and the Nationals.