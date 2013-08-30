SportsBaseball

John Axford shipped to St. Louis Cardinals from Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers reliever John Axford has been traded to the St....

Brewers reliever John Axford has been traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-handed reliever John Axford from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later.

The 30-year-old Axford is expected to join the Cardinals on Friday night when they begin a seven-game road trip in Pittsburgh.

St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak calls Axford "a reliever that offers experience as both a setup man and closer. He's also a pitcher who brings familiarity with the NL Central, pennant-race baseball and the postseason."

Axford is 6-7 this season with a 4.45 ERA and 19 saves in 62 games. He led the NL with 46 saves in 2011 while helping the Brewers to the NL Central title.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?