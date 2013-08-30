John Axford shipped to St. Louis Cardinals from Milwaukee Brewers

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-handed reliever John Axford from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a player to be named later.

The 30-year-old Axford is expected to join the Cardinals on Friday night when they begin a seven-game road trip in Pittsburgh.

St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak calls Axford "a reliever that offers experience as both a setup man and closer. He's also a pitcher who brings familiarity with the NL Central, pennant-race baseball and the postseason."

Axford is 6-7 this season with a 4.45 ERA and 19 saves in 62 games. He led the NL with 46 saves in 2011 while helping the Brewers to the NL Central title.