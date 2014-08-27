John Rocker cast for 'Survivor'

At least John Rocker won't have to worry about riding the subway.

The controversial ex-pitcher has been cast on the upcoming season of "Survivor: San Juan del Sur -- Blood vs. Water," as first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Rocker will be competing along with his girlfriend in a season dominated by pairs playing -- and scheming -- against each other.

Rocker played six seasons in the majors, hurling a high-velocity fastball as a go-to reliever for the Braves, Indians, Rangers and Devil Rays. He also played with the Long Island Ducks in 2005.

But Rocker got into trouble in 1999 when he made comments to Sports Illustrated about riding the subway in New York, with his remarks disparaging "foreigners," gay people and others.

Rocker told Entertainment Weekly he's "not really" anticipating those comments coming back to bite him as a contestant on "Survivor."

"I see these folks that I'm getting ready to play this game with as very similar to the 13 years of professional baseball that I played, and the teammates that I played with," Rocker said. "Some of my biggest supporters after that SI debacle were my current and past teammates."