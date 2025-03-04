SportsBaseball

Cardinals OF Jordan Walker leaves spring training game against Nationals with left knee pain

By The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker left the team's split-squad game against the Nationals with left knee pain on Tuesday.

Walker departed from the game in the third inning. The team said he will undergo further evaluation.

The 22-year-old Walker, a former first-round pick, has long been considered one of the Cardinals' most talented prospects. But after hitting .276 with 16 homers and 51 RBIs in 117 games as a rookie, Walker substantially regressed last year, hitting just .202 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games with the big-league club.

He wound up playing 85 games for Triple-A Memphis, hitting .263 with nine homers and 37 RBIs.

The Cardinals, who have missed the playoffs the past two season, are counting on players such as Walker to have bounceback years after doing little to augment the roster in the offseason. Walker's competing for a job alongside Lars Nootbaar and Michael Siani in an outfield that also includes Michael Helman, who was recently acquired from the Twins.

More MLB news

Guardians top prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery for sports hernia; expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks
Cardinals OF Jordan Walker leaves spring training game against Nationals with left knee pain
Boston's Rafael Devers says he is not ready for games, pushes back spring training debut1m read
A's shut down left-hander Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training
Pressure off, Mets' Peterson can experiment3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME