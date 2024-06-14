SportsBaseball

Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks leaves start against Cardinals because of discomfort in oblique

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks throws the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 14, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/David Banks

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Cubs starter Jordan Wicks left Chicago’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals because of discomfort in his right oblique.

Wicks exited in the second inning on Friday afternoon. He walked off the field accompanied by a trainer after giving up a two-out single to Dylan Carlson. Kyle Hendricks came in and retired Brendan Donovan on a grounder to second.

Wicks gave up two hits and struck out two in his first start and second appearance since returning from a strained left forearm. He was sidelined for six weeks.

