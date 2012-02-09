Jose Reyes' hair auction nets $10,200

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Jose Reyes' hair was sold for a fraction of the price of the entire All-Star shortstop.

Five days after Reyes had his dreadlocks cut off on live television to comply with the dress code of the Miami Marlins, the auction for his hair ended with a winning bid of $10,200, MLB Network said Wednesday.

Reyes left the Mets in December for a six-year, $106-million deal with the Marlins.

Proceeds of the auction, which was conducted on eBay, benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida.

Network spokesman Lorraine Fisher said the identity of the winning bidder was not known.-- AP