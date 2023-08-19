Julio Rodríguez and Mike Ford homer, Bryce Miller works 6 solid innings as Mariners beat Astros 2-0

HOUSTON — Julio Rodríguez and Mike Ford homered, Bryce Miller threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to four games with a 2-0 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The Mariners took a half-game lead over Toronto in the race for the third, and final, AL wild-card spot. Seattle trails Houston by 2 1/2 games for the second wild-card spot.

Rodríguez continued to swing a hot bat, finishing with four hits, including a solo home run to left field in the third. He had five hits and drove in five RBIs on Thursday and went 12 for 21 in the four-game series against the Royals.

Rodríguez tied a club record by hitting safely in nine straight at-bats, but that run was halted on a fielding error by Jeremy Peña in the seventh. Danny Valencia, in June 2017, and Raúl Ibañez, in September 2004, also hit safely in nine consecutive at-bats for the Mariners.

Ford hit a solo home run to right in the sixth.

Miller (8-4) scattered two hits and struck out two. The rookie right-hander retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced and set down eight straight before exiting following an error by José Caballero.

Justin Topa threw 1 2/3 shutout innings, and Andrés Muñoz pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez, right, celebrates with third baseman Eugenio Suarez, left, after their win over the Houston Astros in a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

The Mariners were 0 for 17 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Houston threatened in the ninth. Jose Altuve led off with a single, but was retired on a fielder’s choice by Alex Bregman. Yordan Alvarez followed with an infield single, but Yainer Diaz hit into a double play to end it.

J.P. France (9-4) surrendered two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. The rookie right-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts. His ERA is 2.75.

Diaz had two hits. Altuve went 1 for 4 and has 1,998 hits for his career.

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez fields a ground ball by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Houston. Altuve was safe at first. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Kyle Tucker was scratched from Friday’s lineup due to illness. “We are hopeful this is a 24-hour thing, and if not, he’s a big guy to lose for any period time,” manager Dusty Baker said. … OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) was working out with the team Friday at Minute Maid Park and taking a scheduled day off from his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land. He will play again on Saturday and is playing every other day as of now, Baker said. Brantley is 2 for 7 in two games with Sugar Land. “I’m feeling well,” Brantley said. “Recovering well so far, so everything is positive and trending in the right direction.” Brantley, who has yet to play with Houston this season, does not have a timeline for when he might return to the Astros.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Framber Valdez (9-8, 3.31 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.80 ERA) in the second game of the three-game series.