Boston's Justin Turner hit in face by pitch, leaves game

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner left Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers after getting hit on the face with a pitch.

The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.