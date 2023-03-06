SportsBaseball

Boston's Justin Turner hit in face by pitch, leaves game

Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner reacts after scoring...

Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner reacts after scoring in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla.  — Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner left Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers after getting hit on the face with a pitch.

The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting hit by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field.

The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games last season.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME